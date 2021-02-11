Left Menu

EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies stable, stocks ride U.S. inflation outlook to record high

various countries also continue making progress on vaccinating the population," said Piotr Matys, senior EM FX strategist at Rabobank. "Recovery will be driven by a rebound in consumer spending, supported by record-low interest rates." Speculation over tapering by the Fed had pushed up U.S. yields this year, pressuring EM currencies and bonds, and keeping most of them trading down for the year. But expectations of more liquidity in the market supported EM equities, as the MSCI's index rose 0.2% to a record high with Asian stocks contributing the most to gains, although most bourses in EMEA retreated slightly from recent gains.

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 15:09 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies stable, stocks ride U.S. inflation outlook to record high

Most emerging market currencies hovered near multi-week highs on Thursday after benign U.S. inflation supported risk-driven assets, while stocks touched a record high. South Africa's rand led gains across currencies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, rising 0.3% ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation address.

Investors will be watching for clues on more government support as Ramaphosa's address comes against a backdrop of a COVID-19-hit economy and a stalled vaccination program. However, relatively higher yields have shielded the rand from weakness in the economy. The currency, trading near a more than one-month high, also stands to gain from stronger exports to Beijing, as a row between China and Australia looks to potentially shift Chinese buyers to South Africa.

Most other EMEA currencies rose on a weaker dollar and U.S. treasury yields after a moderate U.S. inflation growth implied the Federal Reserve would have little impetus to consider tightening policy in the near-term. The MSCI's index of EM currencies rose 0.1% after hitting its highest level since early-January on Wednesday.

Fed chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday reiterated the bank would keep policy accommodative until the United States reached full employment. "The Fed, ECB and other major central banks intend to keep monetary policy as loose as possible to stimulate recovery... various countries also continue making progress on vaccinating the population," said Piotr Matys, senior EM FX strategist at Rabobank.

"Recovery will be driven by a rebound in consumer spending, supported by record-low interest rates." Speculation over tapering by the Fed had pushed up U.S. yields this year, pressuring EM currencies and bonds, and keeping most of them trading down for the year.

But expectations of more liquidity in the market supported EM equities, as the MSCI's index rose 0.2% to a record high with Asian stocks contributing the most to gains, although most bourses in EMEA retreated slightly from recent gains. Russia's rouble rose 0.2%, trading near a three-week high. While a surge in oil prices has benefited the currency, concerns over political unrest in the country kept gains limited.

Turkey's lira rose 0.2%, sticking near six-month highs, on continued optimism over tight monetary policy in the country. Sentiment in Turkey improved after the central bank vowed to combat overheated inflation and rebuild the country's severely depleted currency reserves.

Most central European currencies rose slightly to the euro, while stocks in the region gained. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2021, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2021, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MRF reports two-fold increase in net profit to Rs 521 cr in Q3

Tyre major MRF on Thursday reported over two-fold rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 520.54 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.The company had reported a net profit of Rs 241.32 crore for the October-December period in 2...

BharatPe raises $108 mn in funding

Fintech major BharatPe on Thursday said it has raised USD 108 million over Rs 786 crore in funding, led by existing investor Coatue Management, at a valuation of USD 900 million over Rs 6,551 crore.The company has raised USD 90 million in p...

Gaza burn victims get 3D-printer face masks made close to home

Ahmed Al-Natour was working at his Gaza market shoe stall when a fire started in a nearby bakery and swept through a crowd of shoppers last March.Twenty-five people were killed and Natour, 34, suffered severe burns to his face and other par...

Bengal polls to be fought between Modi's "Vikas" and Mamata's "Vinash" models: Shah

Branding West BengalChief Minister Mamata Banerjee a failed administrator, UnionHome Minister Amit Shah Thursday said the upcoming assemblyelections in the state will be a contest between NarendraModis development model and her destruction ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021