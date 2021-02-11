Left Menu

FAKE ASAFOETIDA SEIZED IN CHENNAI

Chromepet Police arrested 2 men involved recovered 100kg of fake goods from him. Most popular brands face a similar challenge.The management at L.G. state their concerns over consumption of fake goods made with inferior quality ingredients.For ensuring their credibility and welfare of consumers, alongside legal measures, L.G. has introduced labels with QR technology that are applied on the packaging.Scanning this allows consumers to verify the authenticity of the product prior to purchasing it.To know more visit www.laljeegodhoo.com PWRPWR

PTI | India | Updated: 11-02-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 15:36 IST
FAKE ASAFOETIDA SEIZED IN CHENNAI

Acting on the basis of a complaint made by the company management, the Chennai Police on 12th January 2021 arrested 13 sellers who have been selling fake asafoetida (or hing)under the label of popular 126 year old asafoetida brand, “L.G.”MGR Nagar police seized 113 kg of asafoetida in containers with fake labels. Chromepet Police arrested 2 men involved recovered 100kg of fake goods from him. Tambaram, Kannagi Nagar, and Sankar Nagar police arrested 11 more persons for the offence. FIRs have been filed against owners and dealers of duplicate products.

As per Industry estimates, counterfeiting causes a loss of Rs 1 lakh crore to the Indian economy. Most popular brands face a similar challenge.

The management at L.G. state their concerns over consumption of fake goods made with inferior quality ingredients.

For ensuring their credibility and welfare of consumers, alongside legal measures, L.G. has introduced labels with QR technology that are applied on the packaging.

Scanning this allows consumers to verify the authenticity of the product prior to purchasing it.

To know more visit www.laljeegodhoo.com PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU close to sealing supply deal with Novavax for COVID-19 vaccines - sources

The European Union could sign a supply deal with Novavax this week or next for the U.S. companys COVID-19 vaccine candidate, two EU officials involved in the talks with the firm said.The EU concluded in December preliminary negotiations wit...

No peace and tranquillity if there's no status quo ante at LAC: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said there will be no peace and tranquillity if there is no status quo ante at the Line of Actual Control LAC with China.He also asked why the government is insulting the sacrifices of Indian soldier...

PAGD wins DDC chairperson post in J-K's Anantnag

The Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration PAGD won the election for the post of chairperson of the District Development Council DDC in Anantnag district held on Thursday, officials said.PAGD is an amalgam of six parties seeking the restor...

IT Kharagpur's AI study finds 20 per cent of India has toxic levels of arsenic in groundwater

Almost 20 per cent of Indias total land area has toxic levels of arsenic in its groundwater, exposing more than 250 million people across the country to the poisonous element, says a new IIT Kharagpur study which used artificial intelligenc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021