Left Menu

Coal India Q3 profit drops 21 pc to Rs 3,085 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 16:38 IST
Coal India Q3 profit drops 21 pc to Rs 3,085 cr
Image Credit: Twitter (@CoalIndiaHQ)

State-owned CIL on Thursday reported 21.3 percent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,085.39 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,923.87 crore in the year-ago period, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a filing to BSE.

Income during October-December 2020-21 slipped marginally to Rs 24,334.62 crore from Rs 24,602.19 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

CIL's production during the quarter under review increased to 156.78 million tonnes (MT) from 147.50 MT in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Coal India accounts for over 80 percent of the domestic coal output. In a separate filing the company said its board has accorded approval for incorporation of two wholly-owned subsidiaries, one for solar value chain (Ingot-wafer cell-module) business vertical and another for new and renewable energy.

However, the nod is subject to approval of the government, the filing said.

CIL will pump over Rs 1.22 lakh crore in projects related to coal evacuation, exploration, and clean coal technologies by 2023-24, to achieve 1 billion tonnes of fuel output target, the government had said earlier.

Out of this proposed spend, CIL has planned to invest Rs 32,696 crore on coal evacuation, Rs 25,117 crore on mine infrastructure, and Rs 29,461 crore on project development by 2023-24.

The state-owned company will also invest Rs 32,199 crore on diversification and clean coal technologies, Rs 1,495 crore on social infrastructure and Rs 1,893 crore on exploration works.

The investment of Rs 1.22 lakh crore will be utilized to fund total 500 projects.

The company is eyeing 1 billion tonnes of coal output by 2023-24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC declines to interfere with East Kidwai Nagar redevelopment project

The Delhi High Court on Thursday declined to interfere with the East Kidwai Nagar redevelopment project saying it was in tune with the Master Plan of Delhi MPD approved by various statutory authorities.The high court also said it cannot rea...

Airlines permitted to fly only 80 pc of pre-COVID flights till March-end: Govt

The cap on the number of domestic flights that Indian airlines are permitted to operate will remain at 80 percent of their pre-COVID levels till March 31 or till the summer schedule begins, said the Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday.The m...

Out of 41 requests, AG gave consent to initiate contempt proceedings in three cases: Govt in RS

Attorney General K K Venugopal granted consent for initiating contempt proceedings in three cases out of 41 requests received during 2020, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in a written reply tha...

'Sailing Nun' to help steer Church course with key Vatican job

Sister Nathalie Becquart, 52, who Pope Francis appointed last week to a key Vatican post, is an accomplished seafarer who loves using nautical images to illustrate her views of life, faith and the role of women in the Roman Catholic Church....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021