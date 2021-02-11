Left Menu

Economic recovery reduces risk of sharp deterioration in PSBs' asset quality: Moody's

While the amount will help the banks meet Basel capital requirements, it will not boost credit growth, Moodys said.We expect the Indian economy to recover in 2021, and this reduces the likelihood of a sharp deterioration of asset quality at the banks.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 16:40 IST
Economic recovery reduces risk of sharp deterioration in PSBs' asset quality: Moody's
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Moody's Investors Service on Thursday said India's economic recovery reduces the risk of a sharp deterioration in public sector banks' asset quality, but the capital would remain insufficient to support credit growth and absorb unexpected shocks.

With high credit costs continuing to suppress their profitability, the banks' capital buffers will remain insufficient. The government plans to infuse Rs 20,000 crore in equity capital into PSBs next fiscal. While the amount will help the banks meet Basel capital requirements, it will not boost credit growth, Moody's said.

''We expect the Indian economy to recover in 2021, and this reduces the likelihood of a sharp deterioration of asset quality at the banks. However, they will continue to face capital shortages as their profitability remains weak,'' Moody's said in an update on public sector banks.

Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst Rebaca Tan said various measures by the Indian government to support borrowers have helped curb growth in public sector banks' non-performing loans (NPLs), and the volume of restructured loans is not as large as we anticipated.

Asset quality at the five largest rated public sector banks (PSBs) in India – State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank,Canara Bank, and Union Bank of India – improved mildly in the first nine months of the year ending March 2021 (fiscal 2021) despite an economic contraction exacerbated by the pandemic.

However, India's public sector banks will continue to face capital shortages as their profitability remains weak given high credit costs, leaving them vulnerable to any unexpected stress, the agency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC declines to interfere with East Kidwai Nagar redevelopment project

The Delhi High Court on Thursday declined to interfere with the East Kidwai Nagar redevelopment project saying it was in tune with the Master Plan of Delhi MPD approved by various statutory authorities.The high court also said it cannot rea...

Airlines permitted to fly only 80 pc of pre-COVID flights till March-end: Govt

The cap on the number of domestic flights that Indian airlines are permitted to operate will remain at 80 percent of their pre-COVID levels till March 31 or till the summer schedule begins, said the Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday.The m...

Out of 41 requests, AG gave consent to initiate contempt proceedings in three cases: Govt in RS

Attorney General K K Venugopal granted consent for initiating contempt proceedings in three cases out of 41 requests received during 2020, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in a written reply tha...

'Sailing Nun' to help steer Church course with key Vatican job

Sister Nathalie Becquart, 52, who Pope Francis appointed last week to a key Vatican post, is an accomplished seafarer who loves using nautical images to illustrate her views of life, faith and the role of women in the Roman Catholic Church....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021