UP: Labourer dies, 2 others injured during building demolition

A labourer was killed and two others sustained injuries on Thursday while an old primary school was being demolished in Malawan area here, police said.

The deceased, identified as Yogesh (25), was killed on the spot while two others -- Awadhesh and Tehsildar -- were injured in the incident, SHO of Malawan police station Praveen Kumar said.

The injured were rushed to the hospital, where their condition was said to be stable. Police is probing the matter.

