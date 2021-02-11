L'Oreal sales rebound helped by China and booming online business

L'Oreal, the world's biggest cosmetics group, posted on Thursday higher-than-expected revenue growth for the fourth quarter, helped by a strong performance in China and by booming online sales during the coronavirus crisis.

The French owner of Maybelline said sales reached 7.88 billion euros ($9.56 billion) in the October to December period, flat from a year earlier on a reported basis but up 4.8% when stripping out currency effects and acquisitions.

($1 = 0.8246 euros)

