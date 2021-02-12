Left Menu

Equity indices flat amid mixed global cues, IT stocks gain

Equity benchmark indices were flat with a positive bias during early hours on Friday but IT stocks surged ahead with some gains.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-02-2021 11:05 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 10:25 IST
Equity indices flat amid mixed global cues, IT stocks gain
Wipro moved up by 2.4 pc on Friday morning to Rs 447.50 per share.. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices were flat with a positive bias during early hours on Friday but IT stocks surged ahead with some gains. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 64 points or 0.12 per cent at 51,596 while the Nifty 50 ticked higher by 19 points or 0.12 per cent to 15,192.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty IT up by 1.3 per cent and realty by 0.9 per cent. But Nifty FMCG was down by 0.8 per cent. Among stocks, Wipro moved up by 2.4 per cent to Rs 447.50 per share. Infosys and Tech Mahindra gained by 1.8 per cent each while HCL Technology and Tata Consultancy Services edged higher by 0.9 per cent.

The other major gainers were Grasim, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and Hero MotoCorp. However, diversified conglomerate ITC plunged by 3.4 per cent to Rs 218.60 per share after reporting a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,587 crore in Q3 FY21, down 11 per cent from Rs 4,050 crore year-on-year.

Energy majors Coal India, ONGC, GAIL and NTPC along with metal giants Tata Steel and Hindalco were also in the negative territory. Meanwhile, Asian shares hovered just below a record high as mixed US economic data caused some investors to show restraint.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan fell by 0.03 per cent while shares in Tokyo were down by 0.32 per cent. Markets in Greater China and most of southeast Asia were closed for the Lunar New Year holiday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

María Grever – Google honors famous Mexican singer, songwriter with doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China New Year gala show sparks new racism controversy with blackface performance

Chinas state broadcaster has come under fire once more for a performance featuring dancers made up to look African during its annual gala show to celebrate the Lunar New Year.During CCTVs four-hour show which typically draws hundreds of mil...

Salman Khan thanks fans for support after receiving reprieve from Rajasthan court

Superstar Salman Khan has thanked his fans for their continued love and support, hours after a Jodhpur court dismissed Rajasthan governments plea against him for submitting a false affidavit regarding his arms licence.Taking to Twitter on T...

Spate of Lunar New Year bookings cheers Australia restaurant amid virus fight

Auspicious shades of red are everywhere in Sydneys Chinatown, where Eric Wong, the proprietor of a seafood restaurant, pulls an orange lobster from a large tank of water and transfers it to another nearby. Last night we were fully booked an...

Faiz Fazal to lead Vidarbha in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Experienced opener Faiz Fazal will lead the Vidarbha team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy beginning February 20.Wicket-keeper batsman Akshay Wadkar has been chosen as Faizs deputy in the 22-member squad for the national 50-over championship.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021