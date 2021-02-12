Left Menu

Rising delinquencies to keep profitability under pressure for foreign PV NBFC captives: ICRA

The profitability of foreign passenger vehicle non-banking finance company captives (FOCs) is likely to remain subdued over the medium term, according to investment information agency ICRA.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 12:41 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 12:19 IST
Rising delinquencies to keep profitability under pressure for foreign PV NBFC captives: ICRA
Keeping credit costs under control will be key for FOCs to improve profitability and return indicators.. Image Credit: ANI

The profitability of foreign passenger vehicle non-banking finance company captives (FOCs) is likely to remain subdued over the medium term, according to investment information agency ICRA. Given the slowdown in passenger vehicle segment along with Covid-induced disruption, FOCs' credit contracted by 8 per cent year-on-year in FY20 and further dipped by 4 per cent in H1 FY21.

FOCs are an important constituent of passenger vehicle financing among NBFCs. Captive financing provides a competitive edge, especially in the luxury car segment, by offering low-cost credit and innovative financing models. It also plays an important role in inventory and long-term financing for dealerships which supports dealer's financial flexibility due to relatively low sales volume of foreign original equipment manufacturers in India.

Manushree Saggar, Vice President and Head of financial sector ratings at ICRA said the challenging macroeconomic environment, Covid-19 pandemic-related lockdown as well as overall slowdown in the passenger vehicle segment along with cautious stance of FOCs towards wholesale lending led to a contraction in FOC credit in FY20 and H1 FY21. "However, ICRA expects recovery for NBFC passenger vehicle credit in FY22 with an expected credit growth of 3 to 5 per cent year-on-year. While market share of FOCs is expected to remain low in the overall NBFC passenger vehicle credit, growth may look optically higher for FOCs due to low base," she said.

With a relatively higher contraction in luxury car volumes compared to overall passenger vehicle sales, the share of FOCs declined to 22 passenger vehicle of NBFC passenger vehicle credit as on September 30, 2020 from 25 per cent as on March 31, 2019. In terms of portfolio mix, these FOCs are majorly retail focussed and share of dealer or channel financing has gradually been declining over the years as FOCs became more cautious amid rising delinquencies in the dealer segment.

As for asset quality, 90-plus days past due (dpd) for FOCs have been deteriorating over the past few years due to slippages in wholesale portfolio and gradual seasoning of retail loan book. These FOCs reported a 90-plus dpd of 5.8 per cent as on September 30, 2020, up from 4.3 per cent as on March 31, 2019. The ability to undertake recoveries, especially in the wholesale book, will be crucial for FOCs to improve their asset quality going forward.

The yields of FOCs are lower than the overall NBFC sector, given the highly competitive market and target segment. At the same time, they have access to funds at competitive rates supported by their respective group's established relationships, umbrella limits from foreign banks and high credit ratings, supported by their parentage. Operating expenses are also moderate for FOCs due to their relatively lean structure as well as the synergistic benefits arising from their operational linkages with original equipment manufacturers. Credit costs which were traditionally lower for FOCs witnessed an uptick in recent years.

Consequently, the profitability indicators moderated significantly in FY20 with some entities reporting net losses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cattle and coal scam: ED conducts searches at TMC leader Vinay Mishra's Kolkata residence

The Enforcement Directorate is conducting search operations at the residence of Trinamool Congress TMC leader Vinay Mishra in Kolkata in connection with cattle and coal scam, sources informed on Friday.Earlier on January 27, an arrest warra...

Tornado hits Turkish town, injuring 16 people

A small tornado struck a town on Turkeys Aegean coast, leaving a path of destruction and injuring 16 people, officials and reports said Friday.The tornado touched down late on Thursday in the resort town of Cesme, some 90 kilometres west of...

Maha: BJP MLC's bid to unveil Ahilya Devi statue foiled

BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkarsattempt to unveil the statue of Ahilya Devi Holkar in PunesJejuri town ahead of a formal event, has been foiled by thepolice, who are taking appropriate action against him for it,Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh...

Four soldiers killed as militants attack security post in Pakistan

Terrorists attacked a security post in a former Taliban stronghold in a tribal district in northwest Pakistan on Friday, triggering a shootout that killed four soldiers and as many insurgents.The attack took place in Makeen area in the Sout...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021