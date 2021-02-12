Left Menu

Maha: Five dead, 10 injured as SUV rams into stationary truck

12-02-2021
Maha: Five dead, 10 injured as SUV rams into stationary truck
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Five persons, including an11-year-old girl, were killed and 10 others injured, when anSUV carrying them crashed into a stationary truck inMaharashtra's Solapur district on Friday morning, a policeofficial said.

The victims were going to Pandharpur, a pilgrimagetown in Solapur, famous for its temple dedicated to LordVitthal, he said.

The accident took place near Kasegaon village onSangola-Pandharpur Road around 6 am, he said.

''The deceased and the injured hailed from Chandgadtehsil in Kolhapur district. A total of 15 persons were goingto Pandharpur in the SUV for the 'darshan' of Lord Vitthal atthe temple,'' the police official said.

The driver apparently lost control over the vehicle,due to which it rammed into a truck parked by the roadside, headded.

''Two men, as many women and an 11-year-old girl diedin the mishap, which also left 10 others injured,'' he said,adding that they were rushed to a state-run hospital inPandharpur.

A case has been registered in this connection and aprobe into the case is on, he said.

