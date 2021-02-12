Left Menu

Sebi disposes of adjudication proceedings against three entities, one individual after settlement

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 14:49 IST
Sebi disposes of adjudication proceedings against three entities, one individual after settlement

Sebi has disposed of adjudication proceedings against three entities and an individual after they settled cases related to alleged fraudulent trading activities in illiquid stock options segment on BSE.

The individual Harish Kumar and Aryav Securities Pvt Ltd have settled the case.

As per two separate orders passed on Thursday, it was alleged that the entities had indulged in non-genuine trades and created a false and misleading appearance of trading in the stock options segment of BSE.

The regulator initiated adjudication proceedings and issued show-cause notices to them for alleged violation of provisions of the Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices (PFUTP) Regulations.

Sebi had also come out with a Settlement Scheme under Settlement Regulations in the matter of trading in illiquid stock options on BSE.

The scheme provided a one-time opportunity for entities against whom adjudication proceedings were approved for involvement in the generation of artificial volumes by executing non-genuine or reversal trades on the same day and which were in violation of PFUTP norms to settle the pending proceedings.

Kumar and Aryav Securities availed the benefit of Sebi's settlement scheme and remitted the settlement charges of Rs 28.67 lakh and Rs 14.72 lakh, respectively, Since the matter was settled, Sebi decided to dispose of the adjudication proceedings.

In two other separate order, the watchdog disposed of adjudication proceedings against two entities -- Kundan Care Products Ltd and ISL Consulting Ltd -- after they have settled cases related to illiquid stock options segment on BSE.

The two entities had submitted applications for settlement. In January this year, Sebi had passed an order under its settlement scheme in respect of 1,018 entities, including Kundan Care Products and ISL Consulting.

They paid settlement amounts of Rs 42.62 lakh and Rs 16.27 lakh, respectively.

Subsequently, the regulator decided to dispose of the adjudication proceedings initiated against them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares dip, Bitcoin hits record high

World shares dipped on Friday as investors awaited progress towards more U.S. fiscal stimulus, while the dollar was set for a weekly loss and cryptocurrency Bitcoin hit a record high.European shares fell at the start of trading, with the pa...

Spanish shares lead declines in Europe; ASML, ING among gainers

Spanish stocks led declines for European shares on Friday, while the STOXX 600 remained on track to end its second week higher as shares of ASML and ING boosted the blue-chip index. The pan-European STOXX 600 index dipped 0.2, after having ...

Highest ever utilisation of Rs 90,469 crore under MNREGA rural employment scheme: FM.

Highest ever utilisation of Rs 90,469 crore under MNREGA rural employment scheme FM....

Modi govt removed ills from MNREGA, effectively utilised funds allocated: FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

Modi govt removed ills from MNREGA, effectively utilised funds allocated FM Nirmala Sitharaman....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021