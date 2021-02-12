Hiver raises USD 4 million in debt financing from Mars Growth Capital

Hiver on Friday announced it hasraised USD four million in debt financing from Singapore-baseddebt fund Mars Growth Capital.

Built for Google Workspace (Formerly G Suite) users,Bengaluru-based Hiver helps teams collaborate on customerservice emails right from Gmail.

CEO and Co-founder of the startup, Niraj Ranjan, said:''With this funding, we will aggressively expand on our salesand marketing efforts to grow our customer base and doublerevenues in 2021 and 2022.'' More than 1,500 companies from over 30 countries useHiver to manage customer communication, including industryleaders such as Vacasa, Upwork, AppsFlyer, Flexport, HarvardUniversity, and Kiwi.com, according to a company statement.

MARS Growth Capital is a joint venture between MitsubishiUFJ Financial's core banking unit, MUFG Bank, and LiquidityCapital, it was noted.

