HRTC to resume luxury bus service on Manali-Amritsar route on Sunday
The bus service on the route was stopped in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Pankaj Chadha, regional manager of the HRTC, said the bus will start at 6.40 pm from Amritsar and reach Manali at 8 am the next morning through Pathankot, Dhsaramshala, Palampur, Mandi and Kullu.
On the return journey, the bus will start at 8 pm from Manali. The official said around a dozen HRTC luxury buses were in operation from Dharamshala to other states before the coronavirus lockdown.
