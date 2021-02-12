Left Menu

COVID-19 hit: GMR Infra's loss at Rs 1120 Cr in Q3

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-02-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 19:10 IST
COVID-19 hit: GMR Infra's loss at Rs 1120 Cr in Q3

Hyderabad, Feb 12 (PTI): Hit by globallockdown tocontain the spreadof COVID-19, GMR Infrastructure Limitedsconsolidated loss for the quarter ended December 31 widenedto Rs 1120.51 crore.

It was Rs 280.74 crore during the October-Decemberperiod in FY20, a filing from the company with the boursessaid on Friday.

The consolidated total income for the quarter underdiscussion was down to Rs 1673.53 crore against Rs 2297.65crore, it said.

Revenues from the Airports segment was down to Rs 816.19crore during the quarter.

It was Rs 1636.14 crore during the corresponding periodin FY20.

The segment incurred a loss of Rs 455.17 crore in thequarter against Rs 118.74 crore profit during the same periodlast year.

GMR currently operates two International Airports inIndia- Delhi and Hyderabad and one in Mactan Cebu inPhilippines with a local partner.

''With the recent and rapid development of the COVID-19outbreak, many countries have implemented travel restrictions.

The Group has majority of its subsidiaries, JVs andassociates operating in Airport sector, Energy Sector, Highwaysectors and Urban Infra sector and with respect to COVID-19impact on the business of these entities, the managementbelieves while the COVID - 19 may impact the businesses in theshort term, it does not anticipate medium to long term risk tothe business prospects,'' GMR said.

The Group has incurred losses, primarily on account oflosses in the energy and highway sector with a consequenterosion of its net worth, delay in debt and interest servicingand lower credit ratings for some of its borrowings, the inframajor said.

The management is taking various initiatives, includingmonetization of assets, sale of stake in certain assets,raising finances from financial institutions and strategicinvestors, refinancing of existing debt and other strategicinitiatives to address the repayment of borrowings and debt,it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

French authority recommends single COVID-19 shot for those previously infected

French health authority Haute Autorite de Sante recommended on Friday that only a single shot of COVID-19 vaccine should be administered to people who had been previously infected.The HAS said in a statement that people previously infected ...

Democratic Republic of Congo confirms third Ebola case in North Kivu province

Democratic Republic of Congo has confirmed a third Ebola case this week in North Kivu province, provincial health minister Eugene Nzanzu Salita said on Friday. The case was found in Butembo, a city of over 1 million people and the epicentre...

12-hr strike in West Bengal received positive response, says

The CPIM on Friday claimedthat the people of West Bengal have positively responded tothe 12-hour strike call given by the Left Front in protestagainst alleged police atrocities on DYFI and SFI activiststhe day before.Senior CPIM leader Md S...

Uttarakhand flood: Lake formed due to blocking of stream joining Rishi Ganga, says report

The debris brought by the avalanche in Uttarakhand earlier this week has blocked a stream that joins the Rishi Ganga river forming a temporary lake which if breached can cause further damage in the valley, said a report by the Wadia Institu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021