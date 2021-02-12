Left Menu

Nalco posts Rs 240 cr profit for Dec quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 19:50 IST
Nalco posts Rs 240 cr profit for Dec quarter
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

National Aluminum Co Ltd (Nalco) on Friday reported a consolidated profit of Rs 239.71 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

However, the company had posted a consolidated loss of Rs 33.90 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, Nalco said in a filing to the BSE.

Its consolidated income during October-December 2020 increased to Rs 2,414.95 crore, compared with Rs 2,136.57 crore in the year-ago period.

Nalco Chairman and Managing Director Sridhar Patra said in a statement, ''NALCO has shown overall growth and resilience to script a turnaround after the peak period of the COVID-19 pandemic. The employees and workers delivered, when it mattered under challenging circumstances.'' The company is geared up to meet the increase in demand with the gradual opening up of the market and the economy, he said.

It is also focused on operationalising the ongoing projects, which will substantially bolster the company's profit, Patra added.

On the sales front, the net sales of alumina hydrate for the third quarter of 2020-21 stood at 3.44 lakh tonnes, compared with 3.33 lakh tonnes a year ago, according to the statement.

Aluminium export also registered impressive growth, with a sales volume of 1.38 lakh tonnes during the first nine months of 2020-21, compared with 50,000 tonnes during the corresponding period of 2019-20.

On the production front, the company achieved strong growth in the third quarter of the current fiscal, with bauxite production of 19.34 lakh tonnes, alumina hydrate production of 5.55 lakh tonnes, while metal production achieved was 1.02 lakh tonnes, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MP: Water sprayed to disperse Cong workers protesting against Kangana

Police in Madhya PradeshsBetul district on Friday evening sprayedwater on Congressworkers who were protesting against Bollywood actor KanganaRanaut near a venue where she is shooting for a film.Police had deployed heavy security in Sarni ar...

EU leaves some room for gas projects in green spending guidelines

The EUs mammoth post-pandemic recovery fund, which is intended to exclude projects that worsen climate change or harm the environment, could in some circumstances be used for investment in a fossil fuel - gas - the European Commission said ...

Spanish businesses offer help to speed up COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Spanish supermarkets, department stores and other food and distribution companies offered on Friday to help overloaded health authorities with coronavirus vaccinations, even as bars reopened in some regions amid slowing infections. Five maj...

Proteres won't return home till agreement is reached: Tikait

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday revealed plans by farmer leaders to hold meetings in Prime Minister Narendra Modis home state Gujarat and said protesters in Delhi will not return home until the Centre reaches an agreement with them. It w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021