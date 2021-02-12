Over 700 households in Assam's Golaghat get electricity

Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 12-02-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 20:06 IST
Over 700 households in Assam'sGolaghat district received electricity with the help of solarpower, as per an official statement issued on Friday.

Besides, three villages in Jorhat, Majuli and KarbiAnglong districts also received electricity, it said.

The state-run Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) alongwith The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) implemented theproject.

In Golaghat, the work began in 2016 and covered 720households across 18 villages in three phases, the NRL said.

Two types of solar domestic systems were designed,which included one with four light points and another with onefan and two light points, it said.

Additionally, a mobile charging point and a portablelantern were also provided.

The solar domestic systems are able to operate up tofour-six hours during a day in their full capacity.

The user paid 10 per cent of the total cost as anadvance, while NRL paid the balance amount using its CorporateSocial Responsibility (CSR) fund.

