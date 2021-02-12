Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-02-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 20:58 IST
GOCL Corp reports Rs 32.96 cr profit for Dec qtr

Hinduja Group firm GOCL Corporation on Friday reported a standalone profit of Rs 32.96 crore for the December quarter, compared to Rs 59 lakh in the year-ago period.

The total income surged 142 per cent to Rs 63 crore during the quarter under review, as against a topline of Rs 26 crore a year ago, GOCL Corporation said in a release.

''GOCL Corporation Limited has reported standalone income for the quarter Q3 at Rs 63 crore as against previous year of Rs 26 crore, an increase of 142 per cent and profit of Rs 33 crore, an increase of 56X as compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year,'' the company said in the release. The company's Energetic Division clocked a revenue of Rs 24.36 crore in Q3 FY21 as compared to Rs 23.50 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year, it added.

The wholly-owned subsidiary IDL Explosives Limited ( IDLEL ) reported an income of Rs 79 crore in the third quarter this fiscal as compared to Rs 102 crore of the corresponding quarter of the previous year, impacted by non-availability of Ammonium Nitrate at Vizag Port, the company noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

