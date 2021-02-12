Left Menu

Airtel board to meet next week on strategic plans, rejig of subsidiaries' shareholding framework

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 22:44 IST
Bharti Airtel on Friday said its board will meet on February 17 to discuss the future strategic plans and reorganisation of the shareholding framework of subsidiary companies.

This may lead to consolidation/ acquisition of shares of subsidiary companies, ''the consideration of which may be discharged through the issuance of equity shares of the company on a preferential basis and/or cash'', the company said in a regulatory filing.

''...a meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on...February 17, 2021, to discuss the future strategic plans and reorganisation of the shareholding framework of subsidiary company(ies)...,'' the filing added.

