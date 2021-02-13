Left Menu

MaxVIL Q3 profit nearly doubles to Rs 13 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 18:42 IST
MaxVIL Q3 profit nearly doubles to Rs 13 cr

Max Ventures & Industries Ltd (MaxVIL), which is into real estate and packaging film businesses, has reported 90 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 12.65 crore for December quarter 2020-21.

Its net profit stood at Rs 6.66 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 298.95 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 273.85 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

MaxVIL is a part of business conglomerate Max Group.

MaxVIL witnessed a strong business recovery in December quarter in its commercial real estate business, Max Estates, with the signing of leases with reputed companies, the company said in a statement.

The packaging films business Max Speciality Films Ltd (MSFL) recorded its highest ever quarterly revenue and continued its margin expansion and growth momentum on the back of strong business fundamentals, recyclability and specialty products.

“Q3FY21 has been a strong quarter for our commercial real estate business while the packaging films business continues its robust performance,'' said Sahil Vachani, MD & CEO of MaxVIL.

As the lockdown restrictions were eased during the third quarter, he said corporates are actively assessing their office space requirements.

''We are witnessing improved conversions from enquiries to actual leasing. The rapid pickup in leasing interest gives us the confidence to also lease out our second Grade A+ office project Max House soon, given its strategic location in South Delhi,'' Vachani said.

He believes that the ongoing consolidation in real estate will continue to favour quality Grade A+ commercial developers with proven execution, strong balance sheet and access to institutional capital.

''With commencement of the Max Square project during Q3, we are expanding our footprint in Delhi-NCR commercial office market,'' he said.

Vachani said the company is actively scouting for greenfield and brownfield opportunities in Delhi-NCR with a positive bias for the high potential geography of Gurugram.

''Our packaging films business, MSFL continues its solid performance on the back of our value-added product strategy, move towards recyclability and stable raw material prices,'' he said.

Max Estates has already completed Max Towers, Noida and is almost fully leased. It has also completed the first phase of Max House at Okhla in the national capital. The construction of second phase will commence in first half of 2021-22.

The work in Max Square, Noida commenced during third quarter and is expected to be completed by March quarter. Max Square is planned to be a Grade A+ office project with a total leasable area of around 7 lakh sq ft. New York Life Insurance Company is a 49 per cent partner in the project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s multiple possibilities revealed, what we know so far

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Some people agitating just for sake of protest: Khattar on farmers' stir

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said some people are agitating just for the sake of protest against the Centres farm laws, which reflects their vested political intent.He, however, said the Centre will be ready for any amende...

Abducted minor girl rescued in J-K's Reasi, accused arrested

A 13-year-old girl, who went missing earlier this month, was rescued from the clutches of her abductor who was also arrested in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.The police recovered the girl within six hours of t...

5 found dead after stabbings, fire at house in Germany

Emergency services found five bodies after a fire at a house in western Germany, and investigators said Saturday they believe that a man fatally stabbed his wife, young daughters and mother-in-law before killing himself.Firefighters found t...

Oxford University Student Union gets first Indian female president

Rashmi Samant has made history after she became the first Indian woman to be elected president of the Oxford University Student Union SU, on a manifesto promising syllabus decolonisation and decarbonising the world-famous institution.Samant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021