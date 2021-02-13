IL&FS Engineering and Construction reports Rs 13 cr loss for Q3

IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company on Saturday posted a net loss of Rs 13.17 crore for December quarter 2020-21.

The company's net loss in the year-ago period was Rs 13.60 crore, IL&FS Engineering and Construction said in a BSE filing. Total income in the quarter under review was at Rs 80.83 crore as compared to Rs 105.58 crore in October-December, 2019-20. The company's expenses in the quarter were Rs 94 crore as against Rs 119.18 crore a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)