Left Menu

Dharmendra Pradhan blames artificial price mechanism by oil producing nations for fuel price hike

This is pinching the consumingcountries, Pradhan told reporters in response to a query onrising fuel prices in the country.The minister, however, said recently some initialpositive things have been indicated by the oil producingcountries.The minister also said the situation arising out ofthe COVID-19 crisis contributed to the oil price hike.He cited the governments increased spending inwelfare and developmental programmes to justify the increasein the petroleum products.Some components of the petroleum price are comingfrom the tax regime.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 13-02-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 20:57 IST
Dharmendra Pradhan blames artificial price mechanism by oil producing nations for fuel price hike

Facing flak from opposition partiesover rising fuel prices, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan onSaturday blamed the artificial price mechanism created by theOil producing nations for spiralling retail prices of petroland diesel which have touched an all time high.

Noting that India meets 80 per cent of its fuelrequirement from oil producing nations, the minister said ''weare facing challenges on the price'' as the crude oil price wasagain on a rising trend.

Pradhan, who is here to attend the inauguration of thePetrochemical Park at BPCL Kochi Refinery by Prime MinisterNarendra Modi on Sunday, said there was a total collapse indemand for petroleum across the world due to the COVID-19lockdown and petroleum producers had to reduce production.

''Now the economy has revived and India has returnedalmost to the pre-COVID position. However, the oil producershave not increased production.'' ''I am sorry to say oil rich countries are not lookinginto the interest of consuming countries. They created anartificial price mechanism. This is pinching the consumingcountries,'' Pradhan told reporters in response to a query onrising fuel prices in the country.

The minister, however, said recently some initialpositive things have been indicated by the oil producingcountries.

The minister also said the situation arising out ofthe COVID-19 crisis contributed to the oil price hike.

He cited the government's increased spending inwelfare and developmental programmes to justify the increasein the petroleum products.

''Some components of the petroleum price are comingfrom the tax regime. We are passing through an unusual phasedue to the Covid pandemic.'' ''The spending of the Union and state governments havegone up.There is a 34 per cent increase in capital expenditurein the budget. But we have to carry forward our economy and weneed resources,'' he said.

His statement came a day after the Congress said itwas planning a nationwide protest against increasing fuelprices.

The opposition party has attacked the BJP-ledgovernment at the Centre over the soaring prices of diesel andpetrol and alleged that it was not willing to lower the exciseduty on diesel and petrol to ease the burden on the people.

Pradhan also justified the decision to implement aRs 6000 crore project at BPCL Kochi refinery ahead ofdisinvestment, saying the project will facilitate productionof niche petrochemicals which are predominantly being importedin the country.

He said this will create new industries and new jobopportunities in Kerala.PTI TGB BNADMINISTRATOR BNADMINISTRATOR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s multiple possibilities revealed, what we know so far

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

White House cites "deep concerns" about WHO COVID-19 report, demands early data from China

The White House on Saturday called on China to make available data from the earliest days of the COVID-19 outbreak, saying it has deep concerns about the way the findings of the World Health Organizations COVID-19 report were communicated. ...

Samajwadi Party conducts programmes across UP marking Sarojini Naidu's birth anniversary

The Samajwadi Party on Saturday organised samajwadi mahila ghera programme in all the districts of Uttar Pradesh marking the birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu, which is celebrated as National Womens Day in the country.The programmes were ...

Massive fire engulfs customs post on Iran-Afghanistan border, dozens hurt

A massive blaze engulfed a customs post in Afghanistan on Saturday after fuel trucks caught alight, injuring at least 60 people and prompting authorities across the nearby Iranian border to send fire engines and ambulances, officials said. ...

Myanmar junta urges civil servants to return to work, threatens action

Myanmars junta urged civil servants to return to work on Saturday and raised the possibility of action against those who do not, the army news service said.A civil disobedience movement to protest against the Feb. 1 coup started with doctor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021