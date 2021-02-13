Avian flu: 151 birds found dead in Maha, samples being tested

A total of 151 birds were found dead in Maharashtra on Friday amid the avian influenza scare and samples have been sent for tests, a state animal husbandry department official said on Saturday.

These include 134 poultry birds from Buldana, Amravati and Jalgaon, he said.

Bird flu tests are being run on the samples in theNational Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal, as well as Pune based Disease Investigation Section, he added.

He said 7,12,172 poultry birds, including 5,78,360birds from Navapur in Nandurbar, 19.68 lakh eggs and 72,974kilogram poultry feed have been destroyed in the infected zone.

