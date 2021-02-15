Left Menu

Uber defends contractors ahead of EU law on gig workers' rights

"We believe a new approach is possible - one where having access to protections and benefits doesn't come at the cost of flexibility and of job creation," Khosrowshahi said. The Commission said it will first seek feedback on whether a law is needed to improve the working conditions of gig workers, followed by a second consultation on the content of the law.

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2021 10:54 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 10:32 IST
Uber defends contractors ahead of EU law on gig workers' rights
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Uber on Monday called on EU regulators to recognise the value of independent contracts in job creation as they consider new rules to protect gig economy workers.

The company has been criticised for classifying its drivers as independent contractors rather than employees entitled to rights, such as a minimum wage, paid holidays and rest breaks. Uber has a mixed record in defending its business model. It scored a victory in California in November last year when voters passed a proposition allowing it to treat its drivers as contractors. One of its biggest tests so far will be on Feb. 19 when the UK Supreme Court will rule on workers' rights.

Uber's comments in a white paper to the European Commission precede a consultation on Feb. 24 when the EU executive will seek feedback from workers and employers' representatives on gig workers' rights before drafting laws on the subject by year-end. "This standard (for platform work) needs to recognise the value of independent work, and be grounded in principles drivers and couriers say are most important to them," Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a blog post.

He said workers should have flexibility and control over when and where they want to work and that any changes should apply to the sector and not just one company. "We believe a new approach is possible - one where having access to protections and benefits doesn't come at the cost of flexibility and of job creation," Khosrowshahi said.

The Commission said it will first seek feedback on whether a law is needed to improve the working conditions of gig workers, followed by a second consultation on the content of the law. "As part of the social partners' consultation, the European Commission is considering issues, such as precarious working conditions, transparency and predictability of contractual arrangements, health and safety challenges and adequate access to social protection," a spokeswoman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

Mexico gets AstraZeneca doses from India, expects more Pfizer, as it prepares for next phase

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand finds South African COVID-19 variant in quarantine

Thailand reported 143 new coronavirus infections on Monday and in quarantine detected its first case of the highly contagious COVID-19 variant first found in South Africa, its coronavirus taskforce said.Two new deaths were reported, taking ...

Citizens gagged, can we call ourselves largest democracy: Robert Vadra

Congress president Sonia Gandhis son-in-law Robert Vadra on Monday condemned the arrest of a 21-year-old climate activist from Bengaluru, Disha Ravi, over the toolkit controversy related to farmers protest on social media and said that how ...

Telecom tariff hikes to ring in revenue growth in FY22: ICRA

Telecom service providers telcos are expected to dial in next round of tariff hikes over the next one or two quarters which is likely to drive revenue growth in new financial year 2021-22 beginning April 1, according to investment informati...

CEAT ropes in Rana Daggubati as brand ambassador for new range of bike tyres

Tyre maker CEAThas roped in actor Rana Daggubati as its brand ambassador for promoting the Puncture Safe range of bike tyres. As part of an integrated marketing campaign across all five southern states, Daggubati will feature in the new com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021