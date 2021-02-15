Left Menu

Award-winning 'Rockumentary-Evolution of Indian Rock' releasing on March 5 in PVRs

Rock n Roll Music came into India from the West. At the time, 'Bollywood' and Indian 'Classical' music were hugely popular in the country, while Rock was almost unknown.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-02-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 13:01 IST
Award-winning 'Rockumentary-Evolution of Indian Rock' releasing on March 5 in PVRs
Rockumentary Poster. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Rock n Roll Music came into India from the West. At the time, 'Bollywood' and Indian 'Classical' music were hugely popular in the country, while Rock was almost unknown. In the decades immediately following Independence, Rock culture was perceived as "Counter-Cultural". 50 years on, that preconception has flipped: Rock is seen as popular music's "Establishment" in India.

This film tells the story of how Rock - a Western genre multiplied in India despite stiff cultural resistance from the country's rich classical heritage & Bollywood's musical dominance. It captures the journey from the roots of Indian Rock - the distant Big Bands of the 1930s - through India's Rock pioneers in the 60s, 70s and 80s to today's Rock Stars. Current Indian Rockers drive the thriving independent music industry, loved and celebrated by millions of enthusiastic fans in India and around the world. This concept is brought to life through interviews with veteran and current music artists, who have been the newel of the evolution of the Rock n Roll genre in India.

40 bands have been selected for interview on the basis of their outstanding contribution to Rock in India - from post-Independence up to the contemporary scene. This documentary examines societal shifts from 10 regions of India chronicling that gradual acceptance of Rock to its flourishing state, today. The film highlights the dedication and hardship lived by India's pioneering Rock icons from the 50s, 60s & 70s. It illuminates the circumstances that nurtured Rock n Roll to blossom into a Culture, solidifying - now - into a way of life for the youth of this country.

More broadly, the film shines a light on a cluster of mission-driven entrepreneurial ventures promoting this genre across India from its earliest days. This eco-system includes record labels, magazines, social clubs, contests, venues, theatres and pubs. As Rock developed in India, it became fertile ground for the seeds of many music genres, such as Indie Rock & Sufi music. With Bollywood film hits like Rockstar, the genre splashed onto millions of screens across the country, expanding Rock's popularity exponentially.

The film explains why international music legends like Sting, Robert Plant and Iron Maiden recognize India as appreciative of their music, creativity and art. The Film releases across select screens at PVR exclusively on March 5, 2021.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

End of lockdown? UK's Johnson mulls path out after 15 million vaccinated

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will judge this week how fast England can exit COVID-19 lockdown after vaccinating 15 million of its most vulnerable people, but the health minister said death and hospital admission numbers were still t...

Exhibition explores ‘the gaze’ of Indian artists

Decoding generations of Indian artists visual approach towards their subjects and muses is the focus of an ongoing exhibition here.Titled Ways of Seeing, presented by DAG formerly Delhi Art gallery, the show that opened earlier this month, ...

Kotak Mahindra Bank announces launch of Kotak Remit on mobile

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday announced the launch of its outward forex remittance service, Kotak Remit, on mobile that will allow users to send money abroad directly from their mobile phones.The outward forex remittance solution is live on...

Disha Ravi’s arrest: Whoever harbours seed of anti-nationalism, that has to be destroyed, says Vij

Haryanas Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday said whoever harbours the seed of anti-nationalism in their mind, that has to be completely destroyed, two days after climate activist Disha Ravi was arrested for being allegedly involved in sharing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021