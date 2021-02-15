Slum kids ride Ferrari, courtesy of Mandeep Nagpal

Left Menu

Kindness is the most valuable virtue in the world. It is even more valuable when it comes from the privileged and lightens the lives of those who aren't.

Mandeep Nagpal. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI/SRV Media): Kindness is the most valuable virtue in the world. It is even more valuable when it comes from the privileged and lightens the lives of those who aren't. Mandeep Nagpal, a Delhi based businessman is one such kind-hearted person who believes in the joy of giving. He says that the kind of joy that being kind gives is unparalleled.

Recently, Mandeep Nagpal was seen driving around slum areas in his Ferrari California worth 4 crore. When he was driving, the luxury car was chased by a few kids from the slum. Seeing this, Nagpal stopped the car and offered a ride to all the kids. Following this, he also asked the kids to dance to their favourite songs which he played on the car stereo. The children danced and jumped on the hood of his Ferrari and enjoyed the moment. This beautiful moment was captured by a passerby. "Happiness of the children is the most valuable thing in the world. No amount of wealth can be compared to their smiles and laughter," said Mandeep Nagpal, when asked the reason why he was doing so.

