Vestas appoints Purvin Patel as Regional President of Asia Pacific region

Vestas has a strong footprint across regions, including large manufacturing facilities in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 17:25 IST
Wind turbines maker Vestas on Monday announced appointment of Purvin Patel as its Regional President of Asia Pacific region.

Patel succeeds Clive Turton, who leaves the company after heading Vestas Asia Pacific since 2017, Vestas said in a statement.

''Vestas has appointed Purvin Patel as Regional President of Asia Pacific. Patel joins Vestas from a position as CEO (Chief Executive Officer) of ISS UK and Ireland, bringing more than 25 years of commercial and operational leadership experience from this role, as well as previous leadership positions at Walmart, Kingfisher Group (UK) and RadhaKrishna Foodland,'' it said.

In the statement, Vestas President and Chief Executive Officer, Henrik Andersen, said Asia Pacific is a very exciting region from an energy perspective, because countries like India, Japan, Vietnam, Korea and Australia are either expanding or transforming their energy systems with renewables. Vestas has a strong footprint across regions, including large manufacturing facilities in India.

Juan Araluce, Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer said: ''I'm delighted to welcome Purvin Patel on board to lead Vestas Asia Pacific as renewables continue to expand their reach in a region with growing electricity needs. His solid operational background will be a strong asset as we broaden our presence in the region's existing fast-growing markets and leverage our joint venture in Japan.'' The demand for renewable energy is expected to grow significantly across the Asia Pacific region in the coming decade, including in key markets such as India, Japan, Vietnam, Korea and Australia. Vestas will continue to invest in offering the right solutions for our customers and expand our footprint in the region to meet this demand, it said.

