Volkswagen India launches turbo edition of Polo, Vento

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Monday launched the turbo edition of its flagship models hatchback Polo and mid-sized sedan Vento priced at Rs 6.99 lakh and Rs 8.69 lakh, respectively.

The special edition Polo and Vento are powered by Volkswagen's 1-litre turbocharged stratified injection (TSI) technology engine with a peak power of 81kW @5000-5500 rpm and is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the launch, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Brand Director Ashish Gupta said: ''With the Turbo edition, our aim is to offer continuous and striking enhancements on our popular product offerings - Polo and Vento that appeal to the discerning Indian customers.'' The special edition has a glossy black spoiler, ORVM caps, fender badge and sporty seat covers and both the carlines offer the climatronic air-conditioning feature.

Customers can book the Turbo edition Polo and Vento online through the Volkswagen India website besides the nearest dealerships, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)