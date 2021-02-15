Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1925 hours:DEL45 BIZ-LD STOCKSBank, financial stocks power Sensex past 52k; Nifty tops 15,300Mumbai: The Sensex rallied 610 points to finish above the 52,000-mark for the first time while the Nifty soared past 15,300 on Monday as investors piled into banking and finance stocks amid a bullish trend overseas.

DEL31 BIZ-LD INFLATIONWPI inflation rises to 2.03 pc in Jan on costlier manufactured items, food prices easeNew Delhi: The wholesale price-based inflation rose sharply to 2.03 per cent in January on costlier non-food manufactured items and experts are projecting further uptick in the rate of price rise in the next few months.

DEL58 BIZ-EXPORTSIndia's exports up 6.16 pc in JanNew Delhi: The country's exports grew by 6.16 per cent to USD 27.45 billion in January, according to data by the commerce ministry.

DEL53 BIZ-LD RUPEERupee rises by 7 paise to end at nearly 1-year high on positive macro data (Eds: Updates with rupee closes at nearly one-year high, analysts quotes)Mumbai: The rupee on Monday rose by 7 paise to settle at nearly one-year high of 72.68 against the US dollar supported by positive macroeconomic data, weak dollar and a rally in domestic equities.

DCM46 BIZ-FUTURE AMAZON COMPENSATION Amazon had asked for $40mn as compensation for RIL deal: Future GroupNew Delhi: Amazon had asked for USD 40 million (around Rs 290.41 crore) in compensation from Future Group for the deal with Reliance Industries, and Amazon’s claim of not being informed of the deal is incorrect, documents submitted to the emergency arbitrator of SIAC by the Kishore Biyani-led firm said.

DCM44 BIZ-PESKY CALLSGovt to set up digital intelligence unit to tackle pesky calls, financial fraudsNew Delhi: The telecom ministry will set up an intelligence unit and a consumer protection system as part of continuing efforts to tackle the menace of pesky calls as well as to take strict action against financial frauds perpetrated using telecom resources.

DCM29 FARMLAWS-SC PANELSC panel on farm laws holds consultations with agri-professionals, academiciansNew Delhi: The Supreme Court-appointed committee on the new farm laws on Monday said it held consultations with eminent academicians and agri-professionals on the legislations against which farmers have been protesting at Delhi's borders for over two months now.

DEL29 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold declines marginallyNew Delhi: Gold prices declined marginally by Rs 19 to Rs 46,826 per 10 gram here on Monday in line with weak global cues and rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

DCM34 BIZ-LD IT-REVENUE-NASSCOMIndian IT industry's revenues to grow 2.3% to USD 194 bln this fiscal: NasscomMumbai: Despite a dip in global technology spending amid the coronavirus pandemic, the country's information technology sector is set to post a 2.3 per cent rise in revenues to USD 194 billion in the current fiscal, Nasscom said on Monday.

DCM45 BIZ-JLR-ELECTRICJLR to become net zero carbon biz by 2039; Jaguar to be all-electric brand from 2025New Delhi: Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover on Monday announced plans to become a net zero carbon business by 2039 for which its Jaguar brand will become an all-electric luxury vehicle marque from 2025. DCM14 BIZ-PETROL-PRICEPetrol at Rs 89 in Delhi, inches towards Rs 100-mark in RajasthanNew Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices on Monday were hiked for the seventh day in a row as a rally in international oil prices took retail rates in India to new highs.

