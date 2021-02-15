Left Menu

First phase of Kerala Fibre Optic Network launched by CM

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 15-02-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 20:33 IST
First phase of Kerala Fibre Optic Network launched by CM

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 15 (PTI): The first phase of theKerala Fibre Optic Network (KFON) project, aimed at providingfree internet connections to Below Poverty Line families inthe state, was launched on Monday by Chief Minister PinarayiVijayan.

''I am happy to inform you that KFON has become areality,'' Vijayan said after inaugurating the project online.

The first phase, which will also help connect users inschools, hospitals, offices and houses, was launched inErnakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha,Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts.

Vijayan claimed the project was a ''revolutionary step'' byhis government to end the digital divide in the state and liftit to the height of development, linking all houses andoffices with optical fibre network.

The K-FON project was launched to provide qualityinternet free of cost to the poor and at affordable rates toothers, he said.

About 20 lakh people will get very fast and free Internetconnection through this project, he said.

''With the implementation of this project, the stategovernment is laying strong foundation to help Kerala grow asa knowledge economy and IT hub,'' the Chief Minister said.

The state government had announced in May 2020 that theproject would be launched to provide free internet access tothe poor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Nobody has to worry about me, says Liverpool's Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp on Monday shot down speculation that he could leave the Premier League champions amid a dismal run of form and said he was determined to turn around their flagging fortunes. Saturdays 3-1 defeat at Leicester ...

Motor racing-Alonso leaves hospital to continue recovery at home

Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso has left hospital in Switzerland four days after being hit by a car while riding a bicycle, his Alpine team said on Monday. Footage from Spanish television network Cuatro showed Alonso leaving the ...

IOC Executive Board proposes Olympic Agenda 2020+5 as the strategic roadmap to 2025

The Executive Board EB of the International Olympic Committee IOC has proposed a new strategic roadmap, Olympic Agenda 20205, to the upcoming IOC Session. It consists of 15 recommendations. The new roadmap follows Olympic Agenda 2020 and wi...

Three-day Shiv Khori fair to begin on March 10 in J-K's Reasi

The annual three-day fair at the famous Shiv Khori temple in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir will be held from March 10, an official spokesperson said on Monday.Reasi Deputy Commissioner Indu Kanwal Chib finalised the arrangements for t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021