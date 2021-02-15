First phase of Kerala Fibre Optic Network launched by CM

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 15 (PTI): The first phase of theKerala Fibre Optic Network (KFON) project, aimed at providingfree internet connections to Below Poverty Line families inthe state, was launched on Monday by Chief Minister PinarayiVijayan.

''I am happy to inform you that KFON has become areality,'' Vijayan said after inaugurating the project online.

The first phase, which will also help connect users inschools, hospitals, offices and houses, was launched inErnakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha,Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts.

Vijayan claimed the project was a ''revolutionary step'' byhis government to end the digital divide in the state and liftit to the height of development, linking all houses andoffices with optical fibre network.

The K-FON project was launched to provide qualityinternet free of cost to the poor and at affordable rates toothers, he said.

About 20 lakh people will get very fast and free Internetconnection through this project, he said.

''With the implementation of this project, the stategovernment is laying strong foundation to help Kerala grow asa knowledge economy and IT hub,'' the Chief Minister said.

The state government had announced in May 2020 that theproject would be launched to provide free internet access tothe poor.

