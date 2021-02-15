Left Menu

Jet Airways reports Rs 2,841 cr loss for 2019-20

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 23:09 IST
Representative Image

Jet Airways, which has been grounded for nearly two years, on Monday reported a standalone loss of Rs 2,841.45 crore for the year ended March 2020.

During the 2019-20 financial year, the airline had a total income of Rs 354.2 crore, the company said in a filing to the BSE.

In 2018-19, the airlne had posted a loss of Rs 5,535.75 crore.

The once-storied full service airline, which shuttered operations on April 18, 2019, is undergoing insolvency resolution process.

As per the filing, the resolution professional -- Ashish Chhawchharia -- and employees who were part of the asset preservation team have made all practical and reasonable efforts from time to time to gather details to prepare the financial statements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

