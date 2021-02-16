Left Menu

HCL Foundation grants Rs 16 crore to NGOs in sixth edition

HCL Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of HCL Technologies Ltd, said on Tuesday three NGOs -- one each in development areas of environment, health, and education -- will each receive a grant of Rs 5 crore for a three to five-year project.

ANI | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 16-02-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 14:42 IST
The foundation has so far committed a more than Rs 60 crore. Image Credit: ANI

HCL Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of HCL Technologies Ltd, said on Tuesday three NGOs -- one each in development areas of environment, health, and education -- will each receive a grant of Rs 5 crore for a three to five-year project. In addition, two finalists in each category will receive a one-year grant of Rs 25 lakh, making a total grant of Rs 16.5 crore.

The winning NGOs of HCL Grant 2021 are: Sahas (environment), India Health Action Trust (health), and Child Rights and You (education). HCL Foundation, which this year marks a decade of building strong and robust communities, said it is committed to contributing to the nation's growth curve.

Under its HCL Grant programme, the foundation has so far committed a more than Rs 60 crore (excluding this year's grants). In the past five years, the grant has reached over 7.3 lakh beneficiaries. The grant aims to touch the lives of at least 17.2 lakh people in 8,598 villages of 70 districts across 18 states and two union territories.

"The passion and zeal of our NGO partners to bring in scalable and replicable solutions have created systemic shifts across geographies, lending velocity to the sustainable development agenda," said Robin Abrams, Director of HCL Technologies. "The winners and finalists of this year's grant also have significant stories to tell with visible on-the-ground impact," she said in a statement.

HCL Technologies ranks among the top IT software companies in India. For the 12 months ended December 31, 2020 it had consolidated revenue of 10.02 billion dollars and 159,682 employees operating out of 50 countries. (ANI)

