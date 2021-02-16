Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-02-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 16:03 IST
Rupee settles on flat note, down 1 paisa at 72.69 against US dollar

The Indian rupee settled just 1 paisa lower at 72.69 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday amid a muted trend in the domestic equity market.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 72.64 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 72.63 and a low of 72.85.

It finally ended at 72.69 against the American currency, registering a fall of just 1 paisa over its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 72.68.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.29 per cent to 90.21.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 49.96 points or 0.10 per cent lower at 52,104.17, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 1.25 points or 0.01 per cent to 15,313.45.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,234.15 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.09 per cent to USD 63.24 per barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

