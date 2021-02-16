When celebrity make-up artist Anubha Dawar added glam to Valentine's Day shoot

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI/ThePRTree): Anubha Dawar, who has worked with several Bollywood celebrities over the years, is also a faculty member of Pearl Academy and runs an academy at Delhi's Rajouri Garden. On February 11, she organised a special Valentine's Day shoot with actors Vishakha Raghav and Aditya at Molecule Air Bar in Green Park. The place gave a complete love land feel with the beautiful decor by Pom Pom Events. Talking about the look she gave to Vishakha, Anubha said, "I gave her a dewy makeup look with a black crisp wing liner, nude for lips and lots of added peach gloss. I choose to define her face with proper highlights and contouring. Adding cream highlighter on the high points of the face Vishakha rocked the high ponytail styled by Mayank Narang, which gave her a very classy and chic look."

Vishakha, exuding modern-day princess' vibes in a beautiful gown from Label D by Dimple Shroff, said, "I felt like a princess in this amazing outfit by Dimple Shroff and the look Anubha has given me along with this beautiful set of jewellery by Lachhmandas & co. What else could I ask for this Valentine's Day?" Aditya, who was last seen in Alt Balaji's web-series Paurashpur talked about working with two beautiful women- Vaishakha and Anubha.

"Being a guy I have no idea about any makeup but I know for a fact that it takes longer for girls to get ready and their makeup has to be really precise but today, Anubha took same efforts and time on me," Aditya said. To this Anubha added, "I think it's sad that we think makeup is only limited to girls but it's not. Makeup has the power to make a person look however they want too, or just like to outshine their best features, what's wrong with that? I think it's time we normalise men applying makeup."

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

