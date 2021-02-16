Left Menu

The seventh literary work of Sabarna Roy, "Fractured Mosaic" unveiled

Sabarna Roy, author of six critically acclaimed books today unveiled his seventh book, Fractured Mosaic. It was unveiled in the presence of Chief Guest, Jawhar Sircar, Former CEO of Prasar Bharati, and the Guests of Honor, Low, the British Deputy High Commissioner; MsVirginieCorteval, French Consul General; and MsPriti Patel, renowned dancer.

The seventh literary work of Sabarna Roy, "Fractured Mosaic" unveiled
The seventh literary work of Sabarna Roy: Fractured Mosaic. Image Credit: ANI

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 16 (ANI/PNN): "Fractured Mosaic is, in essence, a sequel to my fifth literary work, titled: Random Subterranean Mosaic: 2012 - 2018. It is yet another kaleidoscope from my arsenal that will take the readers to a mesmerizing whirlpool. Most of the works published in this book have been earlier published in reputed media houses as musings of an author; in this book, they have been brought together for the benefit of all the readers. After the smashing hit of my earlier six masterpieces since 2010, I am constantly writing in the format of a journal to imitate how the mind works in real life", said Sabarna Roy, Author.

The luminaries of Kolkata today witnessed a unique cinematic motion picture animation of three short poems of Sabarna Roy from Random Subterranean Mosaic: 2012 - 2018 followed by selected readings from Fractured Mosaic by Sabarna Roy and Rita Roy interspersed with three songs by UshaUthup and two dance performances by Ranan. The launch was curated by the famous arts and events curator, OindrillaDutt. Fractured Mosaic is published by Leadstart of Mumbai. The book was released worldwide on January 25, 2021, and it reached the Amazon bestseller peak on February 3, 2021.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

