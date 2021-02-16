IndiGo to start flights connecting Durgapur with 3 cities from April 22

IndiGo to start flights connecting Durgapur with 3 cities from April 22PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 18:52 IST
IndiGo on Tuesday said it will start flights connecting Durgapur in West Bengal with three cities across the country from April 22 onwards.
It has signed an agreement with Bengal Aerotropolis Projects Limited (BAPL) to provide local marketing support to the airline ''through their expertise'' in Durgapur.
''The airline will operate its first direct flights from Delhi, Bengaluru, and a southern city to Durgapur from April 22, 2021, with bookings opening from February 13, 2021,'' IndiGo's press release said.
Durgapur will be 66th domestic destination of IndiGo, the press release noted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police beefs us security at Delhi-UP border
Two Afghan nationals held with drugs worth over 11 crore at Delhi airport
Traffic diverted at Delhi's Akshardham due to farmers' protest
Heavy traffic snarls in Delhi
Delhi govt allows 200 guests in closed venues, no capping in open space