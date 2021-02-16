Roshan Energy signs MOU with US firm for Lithium battery production

Left Menu

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 19:33 IST
New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Roshan Energy Technologies Pvt. Ltd. ("Roshan"), is pleased to announce that it is entering into a partnership with Barrel Energy Inc. ("Barrel")(OTC: BRLL) - the USA, to promote green energy solutions, including Lithium batteries development. As part of this partnership, Roshan Energy Technologies will collaborate with Barrel to establish Lithium-Ion battery manufacturing units in North America by Barrel and by Roshan Energy Technologies in India. As part of this transformative deal, Roshan Energy Technologies will extend its technical resources and expertise. At the same time, Barrel will organize funds and international marketing abilities. Roshan and Barrel will first establish a Lithium Battery Manufacturing facility in India. Plans for the facility with a three-phase rollout of powerful products have been in development by Roshan's CEO and engineering team leader, S.A. Gaffoor. Both organizations will work together to design, plan, and develop customized green energy solutions for customers across the globe.

A joint R&D division will be developed in conjunction with Barrels' Nevada Tech Center as part of the partnership. Roshan's Ashok Shukla, a professor emeritus with 40 years of research experience of specialized batteries and over 350 published technical papers, will lead the team with the aim of designing customized solutions for battery development, improvement, and recycling. This joint venture is facilitated by ArcgenConsulting, a management consulting firm based in Hyderabad, India. They specialize in management consulting and technology solutions.

Roshan Energy Technologies and Barrel's partnership's primary objective is developing superior technologies and manufacturing of Lithium-Ion batteries utilizing mutual synergies. This story is provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/India PR Distribution)

