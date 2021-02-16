Left Menu

Indian Bank completes IT integration of erstwhile Allahabad Bank with itself

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 19:57 IST
Indian Bank completes IT integration of erstwhile Allahabad Bank with itself
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

State-owned Indian Bank on Tuesday said it has completed IT integration of all the branches of erstwhile Allahabad Bank with itself.

The amalgamation of Allahabad Bank into Indian Bank came into effect from April 1, 2020.

The integration of core banking solution (CBS) platform was taken over on February 13-14, and from February 15, the CBS and all banking channels were made available for use by branches and customers, the lender said in a release.

''This is the final step in our amalgamation journey 'Project Sangam'.

''Starting immediately after the announcement of merger, the journey posed severe challenges under COVID-19 but the determination and commitment of our teams from the field and corporate office saw it through,'' Indian Bank Managing Director and CEO Padmaja Chunduru said.

The customer account numbers of both the banks remain unchanged and the login credentials of internet banking and mobile banking were also retained, it said.

Customers of erstwhile Allahabad Bank have been migrated to IndOASIS, the mobile banking app of Indian Bank, and they can avail mobile banking services with their existing credentials, the bank said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Child with killer disease gets new lease of life after USD 2.1 mn treatment at Bengaluru hospital

Fourteen-month old Fatima faceda bleak future afflicted with a killer muscular disorder, buta Rs 16 crore revolutionary gene therapy she underwent at acity hospital after winning a lottery has given her a newlease of life.Fatima, daughter o...

Philippines' Duterte signs law to help banks tackle bad loans

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday signed a law that would help the countrys banks offload soured loans through asset management companies to help speed up the process of cleaning up of their books. The new law would help banks...

People of Delhi made city a model of success during COVID pandemic: Kejriwal

Noting that the first year of his government was very tough, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that two crore people of the city together made Delhi a model of success amid the coronavirus pandemic.Kejriwal-led AAP romped home ...

U.S. urges Yemen's Houthis to stop military operations

The United States urged Yemens Houthis on Tuesday to stop their advance on the government-held city of Marib and take part in international efforts to find a political solution to the violence in the Arab country.The United States urges the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021