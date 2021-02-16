Indian Bank completes IT integration of erstwhile Allahabad Bank with itself

State-owned Indian Bank on Tuesday said it has completed IT integration of all the branches of erstwhile Allahabad Bank with itself.

The amalgamation of Allahabad Bank into Indian Bank came into effect from April 1, 2020.

The integration of core banking solution (CBS) platform was taken over on February 13-14, and from February 15, the CBS and all banking channels were made available for use by branches and customers, the lender said in a release.

''This is the final step in our amalgamation journey 'Project Sangam'.

''Starting immediately after the announcement of merger, the journey posed severe challenges under COVID-19 but the determination and commitment of our teams from the field and corporate office saw it through,'' Indian Bank Managing Director and CEO Padmaja Chunduru said.

The customer account numbers of both the banks remain unchanged and the login credentials of internet banking and mobile banking were also retained, it said.

Customers of erstwhile Allahabad Bank have been migrated to IndOASIS, the mobile banking app of Indian Bank, and they can avail mobile banking services with their existing credentials, the bank said.

