Left Menu

US STOCKS-Cyclicals shine as Wall St scales new peak on stimulus, recovery bets

Wall Street's main indexes hit all-time highs on Tuesday, with investors piling into economically sensitive stocks on hopes of more fiscal aid to lift the world's biggest economy from a coronavirus-driven slump. Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors rose in early trading with energy, financial and materials, which are poised to benefit from economic growth, leading gains.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-02-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 20:38 IST
US STOCKS-Cyclicals shine as Wall St scales new peak on stimulus, recovery bets
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Wall Street's main indexes hit all-time highs on Tuesday, with investors piling into economically sensitive stocks on hopes of more fiscal aid to lift the world's biggest economy from a coronavirus-driven slump.

Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors rose in early trading with energy, financial and materials, which are poised to benefit from economic growth, leading gains. The banking index jumped 1.85%, as 10-year U.S. Treasuries touched their highest since late March.

"The cyclical trade is off to the races, which is a sign of a brand new business cycle, a brand new recovery and of faster growth to come," said Thomas Hayes, chairman of hedge fund Great Hill Capital LLC in New York. "Even if the market was going sideways or only modestly higher, we could see material rallies under the surface in those laggard groups from last year and that's going to be a huge play this year."

The S&P value index, which includes bank, energy and industrial sectors, has risen more than 6% in the past two weeks, slightly outperforming the growth index, which is skewed more toward technology. Further lifting sentiment, President Joe Biden is pushing ahead with his plan to pump an extra $1.9 trillion in stimulus into the economy.

By 9:55 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 110.66 points, or 0.35%, at 31,569.06, the S&P 500 was up 13.86 points, or 0.35%, at 3,948.69, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 55.97 points, or 0.40%, at 14,151.45. A sharp drop in new coronavirus infections, progress in inoculations and a stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings season have also reinforced hopes of a quick business recovery this year.

This week's earnings reports from Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Hyatt Hotels Corp, Marriott International Inc , Norwegian Cruise Lines and TripAdvisor Inc will be closely watched for signs of a pickup in global travel demand. Shares of cryptocurrency and blockchain-related firms including Silvergate Capital Corp, Riot Blockchain and Marathon Patent Group jumped between 11.6% and 12.5% as bitcoin surged past $50,000.

Southwest Airlines Co rose about 1% after the carrier forecast slower cash burn in current quarter as leisure bookings and demand improve in Feb. Focus this week is also on the minutes from the Federal Reserve's January meeting, where it reaffirmed its pledge to maintain a dovish policy stance.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners 1.71-to-1 on the NYSE and 1.84-to-1 on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 62 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 274 new highs and six new lows.

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spanish police storm university, arrest rapper convicted in free speech case

Dozens of Spanish police stormed a university on Tuesday and arrested a rapper who had barricaded himself inside after being given a jail sentence on charges of glorifying terrorism and insulting royalty in his songs. Pablo Hasel missed a d...

Congress-Left want to make some 'space' for parties interested in this alliance, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

By Joymala Bagchi The final decision on seat sharing between the Congress and Left Front for the West Bengal assembly election is yet to be taken as both the parties want to give space to other parties interested in this alliance, said Adhi...

Child with killer disease gets new lease of life after USD 2.1 mn treatment at Bengaluru hospital

Fourteen-month old Fatima faceda bleak future afflicted with a killer muscular disorder, buta Rs 16 crore revolutionary gene therapy she underwent at acity hospital after winning a lottery has given her a newlease of life.Fatima, daughter o...

Philippines' Duterte signs law to help banks tackle bad loans

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday signed a law that would help the countrys banks offload soured loans through asset management companies to help speed up the process of cleaning up of their books. The new law would help banks...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021