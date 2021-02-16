COVID-19: 23,261 more vaccinated in Maha; 4,437 get 2nd dose

As many as 23,261 beneficiaries,including frontline workers, received the first dose ofCOVID-19 vaccines in Maharashtra on Tuesday, while 4,437 wereadministered the second dose, said the state government.

The government has completed immunisation of 7,41,370persons since January 16, when the inoculation drive againstCOVID-19 was launched in Maharashtra along with the rest ofthe country, an official statement said.

The government has started administration of thesecond dose of COVID-19 vaccines from Monday, which saw 4,679healthcare workers receiving the second shot.

As many as 7,884 healthcare workers and 15,377frontline workers received the first dose, while 4,437healthcare workers received the second dose (on Tuesday),''said the statement.

However, the second dose was not administered indistricts such as Buldana, Beed, Chandrapur and Dhule, itadded.

