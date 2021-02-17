Left Menu

Dr Reddy's Laboratories launches cancer treatment drug Capecitabine in US

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 11:41 IST
Dr Reddy's Laboratories launches cancer treatment drug Capecitabine in US
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Drug major Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Wednesday said it has launched cancer treatment drug Capecitabine tablets in the US market.

The product is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Xeloda (capecitabine) tablets approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

In a regulatory filing, Dr Reddy's laboratories announced launch of Capecitabine tablets in the US.

Quoting IQVIA Health data, Dr Reddy's said the Xeloda brand and generic had US sales of approximately USD 90 million for the most recent 12 months ending in October 2020.

Dr Reddy's Capecitabine Tablets, USP are available in 150 mg and 500 mg strengths in bottle count sizes of 60 and 120, respectively.

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories were trading 0.98 per cent lower at Rs 4,650 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dr Reddy's Laboratories launches cancer treatment drug Capecitabine in US

Drug major Dr Reddys Laboratories on Wednesday said it has launched cancer treatment drug Capecitabine tablets in the US market.The product is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Xeloda capecitabine tablets approved by the US Food a...

China steps up online controls with new rule for bloggers

Ma Xiaolin frequently wrote about current affairs on one of Chinas leading microblogging sites, where he has 2 million followers. But recently, he said in a post, the Weibo site called and asked him not to post original content on topics ra...

Taiwan says BioNTech vaccine deal on hold, cites potential Chinese pressure

A deal for Taiwan to buy 5 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Germanys BioNTech SE is on hold, the islands health minister said on Wednesday, citing potential Chinese pressure for the delay. Taiwan Health Minister Chen Shih-Ch...

Lupin launches Posaconazole delayed-release tablets

Drug major Lupin on Wednesday said it has launched Posaconazole delayed-release tablets, used for prevention of invasive aspergillus and candida infections in patients at high risk due to low level of immunity.Posaconazole delayed-release t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021