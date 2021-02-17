CIDCO transfers land to MRVC for Airoli-Kalwa rail corridor

The City and IndustrialDevelopment Corporation of Maharashtra(CIDCO) has approvedthe transfer of 919 sq m land at Digha village in Navi Mumbaito the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation for the Airoli-Kalwaelevated corridor project.

Under the project, which is being handled by theMumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC), trains from Navi Mumbaiwill directly reach Kalwa station in Thane district.

CIDCO's Vice Chairman and Managing Director SanjayMukherjee in a release on Tuesday said the development of thisproject will ease pressure on the Thane railway station andcommuters from Kalyan will be able to travel conveniently.

The decision was taken following a request by MRVCfor transfer and possession of the land from CIDCO in 2018.

The land shall be used only for the purpose ofAiroli-Kalwa elevated rail link and shall be subject toprovisions of the Navi Mumbai Disposal of Lands (Amendment)Regulations, 2008, the release said.

