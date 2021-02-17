Left Menu

Mumbai mayor travels in local train to spread awareness about face masks

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-02-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 17:01 IST
Mumbai mayor travels in local train to spread awareness about face masks
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Wednesday travelled in a local train here to spread awareness about the use of face masks among citizens in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the city, a civic official said.

Before boarding the train at Byculla station on the Central Railway route, Pednekar took a round outside the station and asked a number of people moving around without masks to wear face coverings, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

''The mayor found a couple of vendors on a catering stall at the station not wearing masks properly. Pednekar requested them to wear face masks all the time and also warned them of police action, if they ignore the guideline,'' he said.

During her local train journey from Byculla till the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai, the mayor found several commuters without face masks.

''She told them 10 per cent of passengers without masks could pose a risk to the remaining 90 per cent passengers who use face coverings in public places,'' the official said.

After alighting at the CSMT, the mayor went to Santacruz in western suburbs, where she along with a civic team conducted a raid on a hotel where several people who returned from Gulf countries were quarantined as part of the COVID-19 protocols, the official said.

Four passengers, who were on the list of quarantined passengers, were missing from the hotel, he said.

The mayor directed the authorities concerned to file a police complaint against the missing passengers and the hotel, the official said.

According to railway authorities, with the help of the BMC, they caught around 4,500 passengers, including 2,000 on the Central Railway's suburban trains and 2,500 on the Western Railway's locals, without face masks between February 1 and 15.

Concerned over the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday asked citizens to strictly follow government-mandated guidelines on masks and social distancing or be prepared to face another round of lockdown.

Of late, Mumbai has been witnessing a spike in daily COVID-19 cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Life Health Foods Launches So Good Protein+ in a Brand-New Look and Delicious Flavours

First choice of health-conscious consumers, So Good in 5 waysMumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire IndiaLife Health Foods India Pvt. Ltd., a pioneer in the health beverage segment, launches their new brand So Good protein, dairy-free pl...

EU wants vaccine contracts to include anti-variant clauses, EU chief

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday the EU wants its COVID-19 vaccine contracts to include flexibility for virus variants. This would allow the bloc to gain access to possible upgraded shots that may offer b...

Two Armymen injured in road accident, hospitalised

Two Army personnel were injured on Wednesday when the vehicle they were travelling in fell down from a bridge in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.The Army vehicle broke the bridges railing after its driver lost control o...

Taapsee, Richa and others celebrate Priya Ramani's acquittal in MJ Akbar defamation case

Prominent Bollywood celebrities, including actors Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, and filmmaker Onir on Wednesday hailed journalist Priya Ramanis acquittal in MJ Akbars criminal defamation case over allegations of sexual harassment.Additional ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021