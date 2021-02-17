Left Menu

Sebi board approves relaxing minimum public offer norms, other measures

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 20:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday approved a slew of proposals, including relaxing minimum public offer requirements and amending norms for portfolio managers.

Besides, the watchdog cleared repealing of Sebi (Underwriters) Regulations, 1993 and amendments to the Sebi (Merchant Bankers) Regulations, 1992 and the SEBI (Stock Brokers) Regulations, 1992.

Continuing efforts to further the ease of doing business in the country, the watchdog's board also gave its nod for merger of Sebi (Regulatory Fee on Stock Exchanges) Regulations, 2006 with Securities Contracts (Regulation) (Stock Exchanges and Clearing Corporations) Regulations, 2018, according to a release.

The board meeting of Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India), held in the national capital, was addressed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

