Oil and gas projects launched by PM will support Atmanirbhar Bharat: TN CM Palaniswami

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-02-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 21:55 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Various projects launched byPrime Minister Narendra Modi in Tamil Nadu in the gas and oilsectors on Wednesday will benefit the respective regions inthe state and support the country's ''Atmanirbar Bharat''mission, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said.

The Prime Minister, through the virtual mode from NewDelhi, had dedicated to the nation the Ramanathapuram-Thoothukudi natural gas pipeline and the Rs 500 crore gasolinedesulphurisation unit at Chennai Petroleum CorporationLimited, Manali, here.

He also laid the foundation stone of a Rs 31,500 croreCauvery Basin Refinery at Nagapattinam district.

In his address at the event, Palaniswami said theRamanathapuramThoothukudi Pipeline Project was a new lifelinefor the industrial development in the region.

''This will greatly benefit fertilizer and otherindustries. This much awaited project will open up newopportunities for many industries in the region. This projectwill promote natural gas adoption in automobiles and in makingpiped gas available to households,'' he said.

The Cauvery basin refinery at Nagapattinam will openup a new era of growth in this industrially backward region,he said, recalling the project was signed during the TamilNadu Global Investors Meet in 2019.

Besides providing land and supporting infrastructure,the state government has also offered a special incentivepackage for this project, he added.

The new projects ''will have a multiplier effect on theeconomic prosperity of Tamil Nadu and India. The projects willsupport our mission of Atmanirbar Bharat, to make in India,for India and the world,'' Palaniswami added.

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tamil Nadu hadsigned 101 MOUs in the last one year, involving an investmentof Rs 88,727 crore and 1.7 lakh new jobs, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

