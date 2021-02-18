Left Menu

POLL-Japan Inc shun blanket wage hikes amid coronavirus pain

Nearly three quarters of Japanese firms have no plan to offer blanket base pay hikes at this year's "shunto" labour talks, with two thirds keeping wages flat or cutting them as the coronavirus pandemic hits earnings hard, a Reuters poll found.

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2021 04:30 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 04:30 IST
POLL-Japan Inc shun blanket wage hikes amid coronavirus pain

Nearly three quarters of Japanese firms have no plan to offer blanket base pay hikes at this year's "shunto" labour talks, with two thirds keeping wages flat or cutting them as the coronavirus pandemic hits earnings hard, a Reuters poll found. In a sign labour costs are straining profits, three in five firms will keep the number of employees flat in the coming financial year, while a quarter intend to raise the head counts and 17% plans to cut them, the Corporate Survey showed.

Many firms in the Feb. 2-12 poll dismissed uniform base pay hikes as out of the question due to slumping profits and future uncertainty amid the pandemic. And those who abide by pay rises will do so to retain young and skilled workers. "We won't raise base pay so that we can avoid increasing cost factors at a time when we cannot even foresee the future," a manager of a steel maker wrote in the survey.

A paper and pulp maker manager wrote: "We'll carry it out to secure new employees and keep young workers from changing jobs." The prospects for tough labour negotiations will likely prompt labour unions to prioritise job security over wage hikes, weakening momentum towards boosting private consumption that makes up more than half of the economy.

The Corporate Survey, conducted for Reuters by Nikkei Research, canvassed 482 large and medium non-financial Japanese corporations on condition of anonymity because they can express opinions more freely. Managers from roughly 220 firms responded. Government data out last week showed wages fell 1.2% in 2020, with overtime pay tumbling 12%, as a state of coronavirus emergency and curbs on economic activity forced bars and restaurants to shut or cut hours to prevent the virus spread.

Japan's biggest business lobby Keidanren has shrugged off labour demand for blanket pay rises as "unrealistic" for the pandemic-hit companies, while labour groups led by Rengo, an umbrella union confederation, have called for uniform base pay hikes of 2%. Major firms offered pay hikes of 2% or more each spring for seven straight years through last year as the government pressured businesses to boost pay to defeat the deflation that has dogged Japan for two decades.

However, the coronavirus-impact may have changed all that. Japanese firms have recently begun to take a more varied approach on remuneration, with more and more companies shifting to merit-based wages rather than seniority-oriented pay so as to lure young, skilled workers.

The ongoing shift marks structural changes in Japan's labour market, with about 40% of workers being lower-paid part-time staff and contract workers - double the proportion seen in 1990.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides; inflation concerns weigh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Power outages linger for millions as another icy storm looms

Utility crews raced Thursday to restore power to nearly 3.4 million customers around the US who were still without electricity or heat in the aftermath of a deadly winter storm, and another blast of ice and snow threatened to sow more chaos...

South Carolina House passes bill banning most abortions

The South Carolina House on Thursday overwhelmingly passed a bill banning nearly all abortions, following the lead of other states with similar measures that would go into effect if the US Supreme Court were to overturn Roe v. Wade.The bill...

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes southeast of Loyalty Islands -USGS

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck southeast of the Loyalty Islands on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.The quake had a depth of 12.6 kilometers 7.8 miles, the USGS said httpson.doi.gov3kaCLSN.A strong earthquake struck southeast of...

Wanted: New K-Pop band, American style

The company behind South Korean boy band BTS on Wednesday announced a project to find the next K-Pop sensation, through a global audition program that is expected air in the United States in 2022. Big Hit Entertainment said it was teaming w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021