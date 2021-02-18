Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. becomes India's largest exclusive brand retail network with 3600 outlets

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's leading private sector dairy company, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. today became India's largest retail network with 3600 outlets present across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Puducherry, Kerala, Gujarat, Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Orissa. HAP inaugurated its 2500th HAP Daily outlet for milk and curd distribution in Sattenapalle Town, Guntur District, AP and 151st Ibaco outlet in Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh. This together with 949 outlets of HAP Daily (Icecream retail and distribution) and Oyalo makes Hatsun Agro Product the owner of the largest retail brand network in India with more than 3600 franchisee run outlets.

HAP's strongly believes in customer experience and lays great emphasis in achieving them through their retail stores. HAP's leading retail brands include HAP Daily, Ibaco and Oyalo. Ibaco is a premium chain of icecream outlet that enables customers create their own ice cream sundaes whereas HAP Daily is the retail concept of Hatsun Agro Product Ltd that offers milk, milk products and icecreams at the convenience of the customers. HAP Daily is known for their range of high-quality milk products trusted by millions. According to RG Chandramogan, Chairman, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, HAP firmly believes in direct customer reach and has steadfastly increased its presence with the opening of retail outlets in new towns and cities. HAP is continuously expanding its retail presence and will cross 4000 outlets at the earliest.

HAP dairy products are seeing good demand and growth with the consumers trust in the quality of our product portfolio. HAP's retail strategy is in line with Hatsun Agro Product Ltd's growth strategy and its vision of taking high-quality dairy products closer to the masses. Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. (HAP) is a leading private sector dairy player in India. HAP procures milk from select fine quality cattle collected directly from around 4, 00,000 farmers, chosen with care. HAP follows quality standards certified by the prestigious ISO 22000.

HAP's portfolio includes: Arun Icecreams - South India's leading ice cream brand, Arokya Milk - the country's largest private sector milk brand, Hatsun Dairy Products - a rapidly growing, wide portfolio brand of dairy products, Ibaco - Premium chain of ice cream outlets enabling consumers create their own ice cream sundaes, Oyalo - New brand offering from Hatsun that dishes out delicious pizzas and Santosa - a fast growing cattle feed brand. HAP's products are exported to 38 countries around the world. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

