UK opposition calls for 'recovery bond' issuance to fund post-COVID rebound

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-02-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 16:59 IST
Britain Labour Party leader Keir Starmer on Thursday proposed the launch of a 'recovery bond' to finance post-pandemic spending that supports communities, jobs and businesses.

"If I were Prime Minister, I would introduce a new British Recovery Bond. This could raise billions to invest in local communities, jobs and businesses," Starmer said in a speech.

"It could help build the infrastructure of the future – investing in science, skills, technology and British manufacturing. It would also provide security for savers."

