Left Menu

No permission given for Tikait's rally: Yavatmal collector

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 18-02-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 17:23 IST
No permission given for Tikait's rally: Yavatmal collector
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Amid growing number of coronavirus cases, the administration in eastern Maharashtra's Yavatmal district has not yet given permission for a `MahaPanchayat' of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on February 20.

''Looking at the increase in coronavirus cases over the last two days, the Superintendent of Police has given a report that permission should not be given,'' Yavatmal Collector M D Singh said.

''Also, we have ordered lockdown in the district from tonight, so we have not given permission for the rally,'' he told PTI.

Tikait, one of the leaders of farmers' agitation against the new farm laws on Delhi borders, was scheduled to address the rally at Azad Maidan ground in Yavatmal city on Saturday.

In Nagpur, Sanyukt Kisan Morcha leaders ShrikanthTaral and Sandip Gidde, organizers of the Maha Panchayat, said they have applied to the administration for permission fresh and promised to follow all norms for COVID-19 prevention.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Water and Sanitation Master Plan ensuring everyone accesses to water

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister, Lindiwe Sisulu, says the launch of the National Water and Sanitation Master Plan, is an important part of ensuring everyone in the country has access to water.Participating in the State of t...

''Horrible'': Witnesses recall massacre in Ethiopian holy city

Bodies with gunshot wounds lay in the streets for days in Ethiopias holiest city. At night, residents listened in horror as hyenas fed on the corpses of people they knew. But they were forbidden from burying their dead by the invading Eritr...

Cannot wait to give everything to help RCB win IPL, says Maxwell

After being picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB in the ongoing Indian Premier League IPL players auction, Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell on Thursday said that he will give his everything to help the franchise in winning the IP...

World News Roundup: Two journalists jailed for two years; Canada's slow-burn vaccine roll out and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Two journalists jailed for two years in Belarus for filming protestsA Belarusian court sentenced two Belarusian journalists from Poland-based TV news channel Belsat who filmed protests aga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021