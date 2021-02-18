Left Menu

UK opposition calls for 'recovery bond' issuance to fund post-COVID rebound

Britain's Labour Party leader Keir Starmer on Thursday proposed the launch of a 'recovery bond' to finance post-pandemic government spending that supports communities, jobs and businesses. Starmer made the announcement in a speech setting out his vision for a Britain with greater state intervention to help the country rebound from the damage caused by COVID-19.

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 18:05 IST
UK opposition calls for 'recovery bond' issuance to fund post-COVID rebound

Britain's Labour Party leader Keir Starmer on Thursday proposed the launch of a 'recovery bond' to finance post-pandemic government spending that supports communities, jobs and businesses.

Starmer made the announcement in a speech setting out his vision for a Britain with greater state intervention to help the country rebound from the damage caused by COVID-19. "If I were Prime Minister, I would introduce a new British Recovery Bond. This could raise billions to invest in local communities, jobs and businesses," Starmer said in a speech.

"It could help build the infrastructure of the future – investing in science, skills, technology and British manufacturing. It would also provide security for savers." Labour said the bonds would be a way to tap into the country's estimated 250 billion pounds of household savings, and that the money should be allocated directly to the National Infrastructure Bank.

It said interest rates on the bonds should be set at similar levels to the rest of the market, and that their main draw to savers would be the opportunity to buy into the recovery. Bonds should be long-term, but give savers flexibility to withdraw their money earlier, the party said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Galgotias University to open 'Deendayal Upadhyaya Higher Quality Center' for students from weaker sections

Greater Noida Uttar Pradesh India, February 18 ANINewsVoir Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank termed the decision of Galgotias University in Greater Noida to implement 100 percent of the new education policy as a revolutio...

Entertainment News Roundup: Korean-language movie 'Minari' is talk of Hollywood; Badgley Mischka eyes in glitzy fall line and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.A year after Parasite, Korean-language movie Minari is talk of HollywoodA year after South Korean satire Parasite took Hollywood by storm, another Korean-language movie, Minari, is...

Water and Sanitation Master Plan ensuring everyone accesses to water

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister, Lindiwe Sisulu, says the launch of the National Water and Sanitation Master Plan, is an important part of ensuring everyone in the country has access to water.Participating in the State of t...

''Horrible'': Witnesses recall massacre in Ethiopian holy city

Bodies with gunshot wounds lay in the streets for days in Ethiopias holiest city. At night, residents listened in horror as hyenas fed on the corpses of people they knew. But they were forbidden from burying their dead by the invading Eritr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021