Left Menu

Shiprocket raises Rs 200 crore in series C funding round

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 18:53 IST
Shiprocket raises Rs 200 crore in series C funding round

E-commerce logistics firm Shiprocket on Thursday said it has raised about Rs 200 crore from various investors including Silicon Valley based venture capital firm Tribe Capital in series C funding round.

The company said that it plans to utilise the fund for product development, increasing workforce and global expansion.

''With the growth in D2C (direct-to-consumer) as a share of overall eCommerce, there is a growing opportunity to enable the full-stack of services in the post-purchase journey of the D2C consumer. We are excited with the promise the coming years hold for this market and are delighted to be partnering with the smartest capital in the industry along this journey,” Shiprocket Chief Executive Office and co-founder Saahil Goel said.

Launched in 2017, Shiprocket turned profitable in financial year 2018-19 and has an annualised revenue run rate between Rs 360-435 crore.

Shiprocket previously raised about Rs 190 crore (USD 26 million) in funding from Bertelsmann India Investments, Nirvana Venture Partners, Beenext, and 500 Startups.

''Through this round, existing funds advised by Recruit Strategic Partners, Nirvana Venture Advisors and 500 Startups were able to exit with returns between 6 to 40 times,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sidhi bus accident: Chouhan says guilty will be punished

A day after suspending fourofficials in the wake of the Sidhi bus accident, MadhyaPradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday saidthose responsible for the tragedy, which claimed 51 lives,will be punished.Chouhan on Wednesday n...

Correcting historical mistake of neglecting Assam, says Modi, gifts bouquet of projects worth 10K crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modiasserted on Thursday he is correcting the historical mistakecommitted by governments since Independence of neglectingAssam, as he gifted a bouquet of development projects worthabout Rs 10,000 crore to the state a...

Details of crop sown should be registered by farmers: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that the details of the crop sown in every acre should be registered by farmers on the Meri Fasal - Mera Byora portal. Besides this, the details of patches of land lying vacant sho...

Power restored to many in Texas, but freezing temperatures remain

Hundreds of thousands of homes in Texas are facing a fourth day without heat on Thursday after utilities made some progress restoring power and the winter storm that crippled the electrical grid moved out of the state. The crisis that has g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021