Left Menu

Rail roko successful, govt will have to repeal agri laws: Farm unions

Calling its four-hour nationwide rail blockade a peaceful and successful event, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha SKM, an umbrella body of the farm unions protesting against three new agriculture laws, on Thursday said the Centre will have to repeal the legislations as anger among farmers is intensifying in the country.In a statement, the SKM claimed that trains were stopped from 12 noon to 4 pm at hundreds of locations across the country on Thursday.The railways, however, said there was negligible or minimal impact on train services due to the rail roko protest of the farmers.It was a peaceful and successful event....

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 22:00 IST
Rail roko successful, govt will have to repeal agri laws: Farm unions
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Calling its four-hour nationwide rail blockade a ''peaceful and successful event'', the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of the farm unions protesting against three new agriculture laws, on Thursday said the Centre will have to repeal the legislations as ''anger among farmers is intensifying'' in the country.

In a statement, the SKM claimed that trains were stopped from 12 noon to 4 pm at hundreds of locations across the country on Thursday.

The railways, however, said there was negligible or minimal impact on train services due to the ''rail roko'' protest of the farmers.

''It was a peaceful and successful event.... The citizens of India have opposed the attitude of the Centre towards the farmers' movement in large numbers,'' the SKM said.

''Anger among the farmers is intensifying and the Centre will have to repeal the laws,'' it stated.

The farmers' body said at various places, its leaders appealed to people on Thursday to come to Delhi's borders to strengthen the movement against the three contentious laws.

SKM member Jagmohan Singh said the unique support and the all-round activism of the people of the country have further strengthened the movement.

''The farmers' movement will be victorious and the motives of the (Narendra) Modi government will be thwarted,'' he was quoted as saying in the statement.

Earlier in the day, a spokesperson of the Indian Railways said there was negligible impact on train services due to the ''rail roko'' agitation called by the protesting farmers.

He said most of the zonal railways did not report any incident due to the protest.

''The rail roko agitation passed off without any untoward incident. There was negligible or minimal impact on the running of the trains across the country. Train movement in all the zones is normal now.

''Majority of the zones have not reported a single case of any stoppage of trains by the agitators. A few trains were stopped in some areas of some railway zones, but now the train operation is normal and trains are being operated smoothly. While dealing with the rail roko agitation, utmost patience was exercised by all concerned,'' the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NGT forms 8-member committee to probe Virudhunagar fire incident

The National Green Tribunal NGT on Thursday constituted an eight-member committee, headed by a former high court judge, to submit a report on the Virudhunagar fire incident last week. An NGT bench headed by Chairperson Justice A K Goel issu...

Pak FM Qureshi calls on international community to address structural discrimination

Noting that the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately impacted minorities and made them vulnerable to extreme poverty, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday urged the international community to address the drivers of...

UN experts concerned about decision to end Jammu and Kashmir’s autonomy

UN human rights experts are concerned about Indias decision to end Jammu and Kashmirs autonomy and enact new laws could curtail the previous level of political participation of Muslim and other minorities in the country, as well as potentia...

12.4 million people in Syria face food insecurity in 2021

New York US, February 18 ANISputnik The World Food Program WFP said in a press release on Thursday that an additional 4.5 million Syrians have become food insecure over the past year, bringing the total number of people on the brink of hung...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021